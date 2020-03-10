× Expand JB DJC

Joseph Beth Book Club: "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Reid Jenkins

Join us for discussion and community at the Joseph-Beth Book Club! This evening, we'll be reading the New York Times bestseller "Daisy Jones & the Six" by Taylor Reid Jenkins. Written as an oral history, this novel is full of backstage intrigue about one of the biggest (fictional) bands of the seventies: Daisy Jones & the Six. Everyone knows Daisy Jones & the Six, but nobody knows the reason behind their split at the absolute height of their popularity...until now.

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com