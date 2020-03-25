Joseph Beth Family Book Club: "The Westing Game" by Ellen Raskin
Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Joseph Beth Family Book Club: "The Westing Game" by Ellen Raskin
Join us for our monthly meeting of the JB Family Book Club! We'll be reading classic and beloved books that adults and children alike can read and discuss. This evening, we'll be discussing "The Westing Game" by Ellen Raskin.
For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com
