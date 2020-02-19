Joseph Beth presents Bookstore Craft Night: Decoupage Wine Bottles
Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Grab a friend and join us for a free craft night in the bistro! We'll be making decoupage wine bottles to use as candle holders, flower vases, and anything else you can think of. This event is free and recommended for ages 16 and up.
For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com
Crafts