Joseph Beth presents with the Carnegie Center Class | Final Revisions

Despite our well-written pieces, most of us overwrite, resulting in books and stories with large word counts, slow pacing, and other pitfalls that might make an agent, editor, or reader stop reading before reaching the end. Learn strategies for reducing your word count and sharpening your sentences for a more vibrant and interesting piece without changing your storyline or characters. Led by Jennifer Hester Mattox, whose fiction is represented by the John Hawkins & Associates literary agency. This class meets at Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington. [INTERMEDIATE/ADVANCED]

This is a ticketed event.

Visit us in store, or call (859) 273-2911 for tickets.