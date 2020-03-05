Joseph Beth Presents Cassandra Clare in Conversation with Gwenda Bond

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Joseph Beth Presents Cassandra Clare in Conversation with Gwenda Bond

#1 New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling author Cassandra Clare will be discussing and signing her newest Shadowhunters novel "Chain of Gold"

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com/AdultEvents.aspx

