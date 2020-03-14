Joseph Beth presents Christopher Kelder
Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Local author Christopher Kelder will be discussing and signing his newest releases "A Catholic Anthology" and "Blessed by the Light".
For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com
Religion & Spirituality, Talks & Readings