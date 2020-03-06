Joseph Beth presents CJ Box

to Google Calendar - Joseph Beth presents CJ Box - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Beth presents CJ Box - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph Beth presents CJ Box - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joseph Beth presents CJ Box - 2020-03-06 19:00:00

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Joseph Beth presents CJ Box

#1 New York Times bestselling author CJ Box is at Joseph Beth to discuss and sign his latest novel in the Joe Pickett series, "Long Range"

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com/AdultEvents.aspx

Info

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
Talks & Readings
859-273-2911
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Joseph Beth presents CJ Box - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Beth presents CJ Box - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph Beth presents CJ Box - 2020-03-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joseph Beth presents CJ Box - 2020-03-06 19:00:00