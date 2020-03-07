Joseph Beth presents Kid's Craft: Rock Painting!

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Joseph Beth presents Kid's Craft: Rock Painting!

Bring the whole family and join us for a crafty afternoon! We'll be painting rocks to decorate your yard, leave at a park to surprise a stranger, or carry in your pocket for luck. Perfect for ages 6 and up, this craft is free and open to the public—no registration required!

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Crafts, Kids & Family
859-273-2911
