Joseph Beth presents Kimmery Martin discussing and signing The Antidote For Everything

to Google Calendar - Joseph Beth presents Kimmery Martin discussing and signing The Antidote For Everything - 2020-02-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Beth presents Kimmery Martin discussing and signing The Antidote For Everything - 2020-02-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph Beth presents Kimmery Martin discussing and signing The Antidote For Everything - 2020-02-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joseph Beth presents Kimmery Martin discussing and signing The Antidote For Everything - 2020-02-25 19:00:00

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Joseph Beth presents Kimmery Martin discussing and signing The Antidote For Everything

In this whip-smart and timely novel from acclaimed author Kimmery Martin, two doctors travel a surprising path when they must choose between treating their patients and keeping their jobs.

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Joseph Beth presents Kimmery Martin discussing and signing The Antidote For Everything - 2020-02-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Beth presents Kimmery Martin discussing and signing The Antidote For Everything - 2020-02-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph Beth presents Kimmery Martin discussing and signing The Antidote For Everything - 2020-02-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Joseph Beth presents Kimmery Martin discussing and signing The Antidote For Everything - 2020-02-25 19:00:00