Joseph Beth presents Leesa Cross-Smith with Jennifer Hester Mattox

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Leesa Cross-Smith will be in conversation with Jennifer Hester Mattox to discuus and sign her new collection of stories "So That We Can Glow"

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
859-273-2911
