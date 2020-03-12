Joseph Beth presents Leesa Cross-Smith with Jennifer Hester Mattox
Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Leesa Cross-Smith will be in conversation with Jennifer Hester Mattox to discuus and sign her new collection of stories "So That We Can Glow"
For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com
