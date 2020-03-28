× Expand jb lb

Joseph Beth presents Snow White: a special story time preview featuring The Lexington Ballet

Join us for a spectacular story time preview!Rediscover the delightful tale of a sweet princess who befriends seven dwarfs while trying to evade a jealous queen and her enchanted mirror. Can she escape the dark magic and poison apple?

Co-Hosted with The Lexington Ballet

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com