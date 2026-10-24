× Expand Catherine Causey Josephine Winter Market

Josephine’s Winter Market brings together artisans offering handmade work just in time for the holiday season. Shop for gifts that celebrate creativity and craftsmanship while supporting local and regional artists — all thanks to Expree Credit Union.

Enjoy live music from Keltricity and more, roast marshmallows for s’mores, and make something of your own. Watch a live demonstration of woodworker, Rob Peterson, carve a sculpture out of wood. Then sip hot chocolate and stroll our sculpture trails as the Josephine Sculpture Park settles into winter.

Golf cart rentals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the event for those who would like to explore the park on wheels. If you plan to stay awhile, bring a blanket and a chair, bundle up, and enjoy the afternoon.

Your donations help Josephine Sculpture Park continue offering community events like Josephine’s Winter Market. Support this event here:

Schedule:

Art Market in the Tobacco Barn

1:00pm - 5:00pm

Sounds of the Season live at the Tobacco Barn

1:00pm - 3:00pm - Keltricity

3:30pm - 5:00pm - Wesley Saylor

Fireside Fun s’mores* sponsored by Rebecca Ruth & arts activities

1:00pm - 5:00pm *while supplies last

Wood Carving Demo at the Amphitheatre

1:00pm - 5:00pm

For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org