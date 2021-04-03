× Expand Josh Brown & The Hard Livin Legends Josh Brown & The Hard Livin Legends

Josh Brown and The Hard Livin Legends Live Concert

Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ LegendsJ is yet another band from eastern Kentucky that is staying true to the real country sound that is counter to the Nashville Pop that exists on country radio today. As for Brown’s original music, he tries to capture great song ideas when they hit at certain times of the day. Information courtesy of Herald-Dispatch (Huntington, WV).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-2D8_XUwYk

For more information visit thevenue109.com