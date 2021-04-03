Josh Brown and The Hard Livin Legends Live Concert

to

The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Josh Brown and The Hard Livin Legends Live Concert

Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ LegendsJ is yet another band from eastern Kentucky that is staying true to the real country sound that is counter to the Nashville Pop that exists on country radio today. As for Brown’s original music, he tries to capture great song ideas when they hit at certain times of the day. Information courtesy of Herald-Dispatch (Huntington, WV).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-2D8_XUwYk

For more information visit thevenue109.com

The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Concerts & Live Music
to
