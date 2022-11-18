× Expand Josh Gondelman (CONAN, Late Night, NPR) at Planet of the Tapes Comedian Josh Gondelman performs at Planet of the Tapes

Featuring June Dempsey and hosted by Jake Macias!

Josh Gondelman is a writer and comedian who incubated in Boston before moving to New York City, where he currently lives and most recently worked as the head writer and an executive producer for Desus & Mero on Showtime. Previously, he spent five years at Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, first as a web producer and then as a staff writer where he earned four Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, and three WGA Awards. His debut standup special People Pleaser is available to stream now. In 2016, Josh made his late night standup debut on Conan (TBS), and he has also performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) and The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS).

Gondelman is also the author of the essay collection Nice Try: Stories of Best Intentions and Mixed Results published September 2019 by Harper Perennial. And as of 2019, he has become a regular panelist on NPR mainstay Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me. In Spring 2020, Gondelman launched his own podcast Make My Day, a comedy game show. And, if you remember this far back, he was the co-creator of the popular Modern Seinfeld Twitter account.

Onstage, Josh charms audiences using his good-natured storytelling and cracks them up with his sharp, pointy wit. He takes topics from surprise parties to his experience teaching preschool and makes them all equally hilarious. Josh’s most recent album Dancing On a Weeknight came out in 2019 on Blonde Medicine Records. (His prior album Physical Whisper debuted in March of 2016 at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts (as well as #4 on the Billboard comedy chart) and stayed there for…well…longer than he expected, honestly.)

Offstage, Gondelman is also the co-author (along with Joe Berkowitz) of the book You Blew It, published October 2015 by Plume. In the past, Josh has written for Fuse TV’s Billy On The Street. His writing has also appeared in prestigious publications such as McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, New York Magazine, and The New Yorker.

Additionally, Josh has performed at the Rooftop Comedy Festival in Aspen, CO, and headlined at the Laugh Your Asheville Off Festival in Asheville, NC. More recently he has appeared in the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival, the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, and SF Sketchfest. His debut standup comedy CD, Everything’s The Best was released in November of 2011 by Rooftop Comedy Productions.

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. Every weekend we have great comics including some from Netflix, Comedy Central, and Conan, along with the best comics from Louisville and the Midwest.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be kind, Unwind

This Event Happens on the following Dates:

Nov 18, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Nov 18, 2022, 10:30pm to 11:55pm

Nov 19, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Nov 19, 2022, 10:30pm to 11:55pm

