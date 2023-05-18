Josh Turner at RiverPark Center
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour is coming to RiverPark Center!
With his deep, sultry country voice, Josh Turner has sold more than six and a half million records, reached 4.8 billion global streams, and had become a favorite and unforgettable hitmaker on country radio.
For more information, please visit riverparkcenter.org/
