Joshua Pennwright: Ghostwriter by Michele L. Hinton
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Flashback Theater Co. Admin Offices 209A East Mt. Vernon St., Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Artwork by Elizabeth Zajkowski
Season 26-27 (Blog Banner) - 8
Joshua Pennwrite and Justine sit at a desktop computer, conceivably working on a novel
Joshua Pennwrite: Ghostwriter by Michele L. Hinton
February 18 – 28, 2027
Flashback Theater Co. Storefront
Directed by Sommer Winstead
Small town writer Justine Hawkins’s new novel is an overnight sensation, and the whole world’s waiting for a sequel. Unfortunately, Justine’s untimely demise puts a halt on her writing career. But instead of moving on to the afterlife, Justine finds herself roaming the earth as a ghost, looking for the perfect candidate to complete her novels and secure the fortune that will guarantee her nieces’ future. World premiere from Flashback Theater Co’s New Play Development program.
Ticket Information
Tickets for Joshua Pennwrite: Ghostwriter can be purchased online, or by visiting the box office in person at 209A E Mount Vernon St. during office hours, or by calling the box office at (888) 394-3282, ext. 1.
Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Tickets on sale soon!
Adults – $23 Advance, $25 Door
Students – $12 Advance, $15 Door
Seniors – $20 Advance and Door
For more information call (888) 394-3282.