Joshua Pennwright: Ghostwriter by Michele L. Hinton

× Expand Artwork by Elizabeth Zajkowski Season 26-27 (Blog Banner) - 8 Joshua Pennwrite and Justine sit at a desktop computer, conceivably working on a novel

Joshua Pennwrite: Ghostwriter by Michele L. Hinton

February 18 – 28, 2027

Flashback Theater Co. Storefront

Directed by Sommer Winstead

Small town writer Justine Hawkins’s new novel is an overnight sensation, and the whole world’s waiting for a sequel. Unfortunately, Justine’s untimely demise puts a halt on her writing career. But instead of moving on to the afterlife, Justine finds herself roaming the earth as a ghost, looking for the perfect candidate to complete her novels and secure the fortune that will guarantee her nieces’ future. World premiere from Flashback Theater Co’s New Play Development program.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Joshua Pennwrite: Ghostwriter can be purchased online, or by visiting the box office in person at 209A E Mount Vernon St. during office hours, or by calling the box office at (888) 394-3282, ext. 1.

Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tickets on sale soon!

Adults – $23 Advance, $25 Door

Students – $12 Advance, $15 Door

Seniors – $20 Advance and Door

For more information call (888) 394-3282.