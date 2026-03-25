× Expand The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery Joshua Ray Walker with Andrew Hubbard LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery

Joshua Ray Walker with Andrew Hubbard LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery!

May 15 | Gates: 6 PM | Show: 7 PM

Joshua Ray Walker brings his powerful vocals and captivating stage presence to The Grove on May 15, joined by special guest Andrew Hibbard.

This all-ages show is perfect for the whole family—kids 12 and under get in FREE. Food vendors will be available on-site.

About Joshua Ray Walker

Joshua Ray Walker is one of Americana’s most compelling new voices. The Texas-based singer-songwriter is known for his commanding vocals, sharp storytelling, and magnetic performances. Praised by Rolling Stone, NPR, and Billboard, Walker blends humor, heartbreak, and raw honesty into an unforgettable live experience. His shows move seamlessly from lighthearted moments to deeply personal storytelling, showcasing the depth behind his acclaimed music.

Learn more: https://www.joshuaraywalker.com/

About Andrew Hibbard

Andrew Hibbard is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Hamilton, Ohio. Deeply influenced by legends like Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Townes Van Zandt, his music blends country, folk, and bluegrass traditions with his own distinctive style. Hibbard has shared the stage with renowned artists including Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, and Tyler Childers. Whether honoring classic sounds or performing original material, he delivers an engaging and authentic musical experience.

Learn more: https://www.andrewhibbardmusic.com/

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com