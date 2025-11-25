× Expand "Judas Maccabeus" by Handel "Judas Maccabeus" by Handel

FREE!

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 7:30pm

The Maccabeus Initiative

Handel: "Judas Maccabeus"

A New and Inclusive Tradition for Hanukkah

in collaboration with the Jewish Heritage Fund, The Temple, Congregation Adath Jeshurun

Featuring the Choir of St. Francis in the Fields, Kirk Rich, Director

at The Temple - Congregation Adath Israel Brith Sholom

The composer of "Messiah" presents a powerful and evocative oratorio retelling the story of Hanukkah, and its central hero, Judas Maccabeus, and how he fought off the invaders trying to prevent his people from worshipping their religion freely. In presenting this work, we hope to establish a new holiday tradition, where this retelling of the story of Hanukkah is presented every year alongside holiday hits like "Messiah" and Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker". This event is open and inclusive to all audience members of all faiths and walks of life, to bring our entire community together to truly celebrate *all* of the holidays this season.

The Concert is free, with voluntary suggested donation ($40 adults, $10 students). Please register your attendance so we can reserve a spot for you and be prepared to serve you best!

