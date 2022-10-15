Juice & Workshops: Halloween Pumpkin Hat Workshop

to

Judith M Millinery Supply House 115 E. Main St., La Grange, Kentucky 40031

A workshop perfect for kids and adults. All materials will be provided to create your very own hat including pumpkin, faces, markers, stems, etc. 50% of proceeds will be donated to the Shamrock Pet Foundation. Juice provided. No refunds.

For more information call (260) 499-4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Judith M Millinery Supply House 115 E. Main St., La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Crafts, Kids & Family, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Juice & Workshops: Halloween Pumpkin Hat Workshop - 2022-10-15 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Juice & Workshops: Halloween Pumpkin Hat Workshop - 2022-10-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Juice & Workshops: Halloween Pumpkin Hat Workshop - 2022-10-15 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Juice & Workshops: Halloween Pumpkin Hat Workshop - 2022-10-15 13:00:00 ical