Judith M Millinery Supply House Juice & Workshops: Halloween Pumpkin Hat Workshop

A workshop perfect for kids and adults. All materials will be provided to create your very own hat including pumpkin, faces, markers, stems, etc. 50% of proceeds will be donated to the Shamrock Pet Foundation. Juice provided. No refunds.

For more information call (260) 499-4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/