July 14 Comedy Night at Gravely
to
Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Louisville Laughs
Standup comedy at the brewery
Join Louisville Laughs on July 14 for another fun Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Company.
This show features comedian Dan Alten, a popular touring comic based out of Louisville.
Also on the show:
New Jersey comics Sharon Simon and Anthony Crescenzo, who are on a nationwide tour
California comic Alice Cutler
Local favorite Danny Hucks, who is returning from Maryland
Host Jake Hovis
Admission is free. Reservations ensure seating.
Come for a night of laughter, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.
For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/18798/t/tickets