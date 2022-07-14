July 14 Comedy Night at Gravely

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Join Louisville Laughs on July 14 for another fun Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Company.

This show features comedian Dan Alten, a popular touring comic based out of Louisville.

Also on the show:

New Jersey comics Sharon Simon and Anthony Crescenzo, who are on a nationwide tour

California comic Alice Cutler

Local favorite Danny Hucks, who is returning from Maryland

Host Jake Hovis

Admission is free. Reservations ensure seating.

Come for a night of laughter, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/18798/t/tickets

Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
