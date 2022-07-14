July 14 Comedy Night at Gravely

× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy at the brewery

Join Louisville Laughs on July 14 for another fun Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Company.

This show features comedian Dan Alten, a popular touring comic based out of Louisville.

Also on the show:

New Jersey comics Sharon Simon and Anthony Crescenzo, who are on a nationwide tour

California comic Alice Cutler

Local favorite Danny Hucks, who is returning from Maryland

Host Jake Hovis

Admission is free. Reservations ensure seating.

Come for a night of laughter, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/18798/t/tickets