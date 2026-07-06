July 16 Comedy Night at Gravely Open Mic
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Gravely Brewing Co. 905 E. Main Street Louisville, KY 40206 905 E. Main Street, Kentucky 40206
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Louisville Laughs
Standup comics from across the region perform
Join Louisville Laughs for our monthly comedy open mic at Gravely Brewing in Nulu.
Come out for a night of standup comedy, craft beer and delicious food.
For more information call 502-724-8311.
Info
Gravely Brewing Co. 905 E. Main Street Louisville, KY 40206 905 E. Main Street, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink