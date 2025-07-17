× Expand Louisville Laughs Louisville Laughs

July 17 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

Join Louisville Laughs on July 17 at Gravely Brewing Co for an opening round of the Funniest Person In Louisville contest.

Comics from across the region compete to go on to the semifinals in hopes of being named Louisville's best.The audience helps decide who advances.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious tacos and more from Eliana's Honduran Cafe.

For more information call (502) 724.8311.