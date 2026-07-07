July 19 Sunday Laughs at TEN20
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
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Louisville Laughs
Louisville Laughs
Join Louisville Laughs on Sunday, July 19, for a standup comedy showcase.
Comics include Lucious Williams, Mike Nilsson, Donna Watts, Bonita Elery, Lena Beamish and Creig Ewing.
Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer and delicious food.
For more information call 502-724-8311.
Info
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink