July 19 Sunday Laughs at TEN20

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Join Louisville Laughs on Sunday, July 19, for a standup comedy showcase.

Comics include Lucious Williams, Mike Nilsson, Donna Watts, Bonita Elery, Lena Beamish and Creig Ewing.

Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer and delicious food.

For more information call 502-724-8311. 

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
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