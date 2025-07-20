× Expand July 20 Funniest Person In Louisville contest July 20 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

July 20 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with an opening round show at TEN20 Craft Brewery.

Comics compete to advance to be named Louisville's funniest. and the audience helps decide who advances to the semifinals.

With special guest Danny Browning.

Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and pizza, tacos and more at TEN20.

For more information call (502) 724.8311.