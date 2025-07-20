July 20 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

to

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

July 20 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with an opening round show at TEN20 Craft Brewery.

Comics compete to advance to be named Louisville's funniest. and the audience helps decide who advances to the semifinals.

With special guest Danny Browning.

Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and pizza, tacos and more at TEN20.

For more information call (502) 724.8311. 

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - July 20 Funniest Person In Louisville contest - 2025-07-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - July 20 Funniest Person In Louisville contest - 2025-07-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - July 20 Funniest Person In Louisville contest - 2025-07-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - July 20 Funniest Person In Louisville contest - 2025-07-20 19:00:00 ical