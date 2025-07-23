July 23 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204

July 23 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with our final opening round show at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics compete to advance to be named Louisville's funniest. The audience helps decide who advances to the semifinals.

Special appearance by J-Wal!

Join us for a night of laughter and fun!

For more information call (502) 724.8311. 

Info

Comedy
5027248311
