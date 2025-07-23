× Expand Louisville Laughs Comics from across the region compete to be named Funniest In Louisville

July 23 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with our final opening round show at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics compete to advance to be named Louisville's funniest. The audience helps decide who advances to the semifinals.

Special appearance by J-Wal!

Join us for a night of laughter and fun!

For more information call (502) 724.8311.