July 24 Funniest Person In Louisville semifinal 1

× Expand Louisville Laughs Louisville Laughs

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with semifinal #1 at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics who made it out of the qualifying rounds compete to be named Louisville's funniest. The audience helps decide who advances to the July 26 finals.

Special guest is Danny Hucks.

For more information call 5027248311.

Join us for a night of laughter and fun!