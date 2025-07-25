July 25 Funniest Person In Louisville semifinal 2

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with semifinal #2 at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics who made it out of the qualifying rounds compete to be named Louisville's funniest. The audience helps decide who advances to the July 26 finals.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Special guest is Amanda Averell of Pittsburgh.

Join us for a night of laughter and fun!

Comedy
5027248311
