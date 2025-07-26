July 26 Funniest Person In Louisville finals

to

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest concludes with the finals at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics compete to be named Louisville's funniest in the Amateur and Semi-Pro categories. The audience helps decide who wins.

Special guest is 2024 champion Cory Miller.

Join us for a night of laughter and fun!

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky
Comedy
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - July 26 Funniest Person In Louisville finals - 2025-07-26 21:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - July 26 Funniest Person In Louisville finals - 2025-07-26 21:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - July 26 Funniest Person In Louisville finals - 2025-07-26 21:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - July 26 Funniest Person In Louisville finals - 2025-07-26 21:30:00 ical