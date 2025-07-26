July 26 Funniest Person In Louisville finals
The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Laughs
Comics from across the region compete to be named Funniest In Louisville
The Funniest Person In Louisville contest concludes with the finals at The Caravan Comedy Club.
Comics compete to be named Louisville's funniest in the Amateur and Semi-Pro categories. The audience helps decide who wins.
Special guest is 2024 champion Cory Miller.
Join us for a night of laughter and fun!
For more information call 5027248311.
Comedy