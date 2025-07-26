July 26 Funniest Person In Louisville finals
to
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
The Funniest Person In Louisville contest concludes with the finals at The Caravan Comedy Club.
Comics who advanced out of the semifinals will compete to be named Louisville's Funniest in Semi-Pro and Amateur categories.
The audience helps decide the winners.
Special guest is 2024 winner Cory Miller.
Join us for a night of laughter and fun!
For more information call 5027248311.
