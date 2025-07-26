July 26 Funniest Person In Louisville semifinal 4

× Expand Louisville Laughs Louisville Laughs

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest continues with semifinal #4 at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics who made it out of the qualifying rounds compete to be named Louisville's funniest. The audience helps decide who advances to the finals later on July 26.

For more information call 5027248311.

Special guest is Sean Smith.

