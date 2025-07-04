× Expand High Stakes Rooftop Grill July 4th at High Stakes Rooftop Grill!

July 4th at High Stakes Rooftop Grill!

Join us this Independence Day for an unforgettable evening high above the city at High Stakes Rooftop Grill! Take in breathtaking panoramic views, indulge in mouthwatering American classics, and sip on expertly crafted cocktails as we celebrate under the stars.

Live DJ from 5 PM to 10 PM – enjoy a curated mix of summer hits and patriotic beats to set the perfect rooftop vibe.

Delicious American Fare – grilled favorites, bold flavors, and festive bites made to celebrate the red, white, and blue.

Signature Cocktails – refreshing, handcrafted drinks to toast the night away.

City Fireworks Finale – end the night with a dazzling fireworks display lighting up the skyline.

This is the ultimate 4th of July rooftop experience – reserve your spot now and celebrate freedom in style!

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com