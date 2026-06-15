× Expand Shelby County Historical Society July 4th Parade & Historical Celebration

Let’s show everyone how patriotic we can be – help us fill the sidewalks along Main Street for this year’s Independence Day Parade beginning at 10 am. The Parade, organized by VFW Post 1179, will leave the Shelby County Fairgrounds at 10 am and proceed down Main Street, right past our Museum located at 627 Main St. Bring the family, a bag chair, and something cool to drink as you watch the parade go by. Shelby County Historical Society Museum open from 9 am – Noon. Step inside to cool off and take a look at our latest exhibit, “250 Years of Clothing in Shelby County, Kentucky.” Free admission and public restrooms.

Hang around after the parade to hear a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence by Stanton Garr. At noon the Daughters of the American Revolution will lead us in ringing bells for a nationwide movement known as Freedom Bells. All across America bells will ring out to signify the importance of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Bring your own bell or use one of ours – bells provided until they run out.

Celebrating 250 years of History in Shelby County, Kentucky!

For more information call 5025135555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org