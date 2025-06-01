June 1 Funniest Person In Louisville contest
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Louisville Laughs
Comics from across the region compete to be named Funniest In Louisville
The Funniest Person In Louisville contest returns for 2025.
Standup comics from across the region compete to be named Louisville's funniest and the audience helps judge who advances.
June 1 tentative lineup:
Amateur
Ross O’Neil
Matt Harris
Jason Winkler
Josh Southern
Connor Breece
JC LeDeux
Semi-Pro
Caroline Miller
Joseph Siegel
Stephen Reilly
Nolan Grace
Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer, pizza from MozzaPi and tacos and more from the new TEN20 Tacqueria.
For more information call 5027248311.