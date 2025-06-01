June 1 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

× Expand Louisville Laughs Comics from across the region compete to be named Funniest In Louisville

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest returns for 2025.

Standup comics from across the region compete to be named Louisville's funniest and the audience helps judge who advances.

June 1 tentative lineup:

Amateur

Ross O’Neil

Matt Harris

Jason Winkler

Josh Southern

Connor Breece

JC LeDeux

Semi-Pro

Caroline Miller

Joseph Siegel

Stephen Reilly

Nolan Grace

Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer, pizza from MozzaPi and tacos and more from the new TEN20 Tacqueria.

For more information call 5027248311.