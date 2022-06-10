× Expand Louisville Laughs June 10 MC Leitsy and Winslow Dumaine

June 10 MC Leitsy and Winslow Dumaine

Join Louisville Laughs on Friday, June 10, at the Falls City Beer Taproom with a night of standup comedy from touring comics from Chicago -- MC Leitsy, Winslow Dumaine and James Fisher Jr.

MC Leitsy is a comedian originally from Atlanta. He has performed at clubs all over the country including Zanies (Chicago), Comedy Bar (Chicago and Nashville) and Laughing Skull (Atlanta).

Winslow Dumaine's comedy combines rich emotional depth, rustic absurdism, and the bleak and bizarre experiences of his unusually isolated upbringing. He' has appeared in the Crom Comedy Festival, Beast Village, Des Comédie Festival and The Omaha Comedy Fest.

James Fisher Jr. is a comedian, singer, dancer, actor and writer originally from Louisville.

Tickets are $10.

For more information, call 502.724.8311 or visit the Event Website