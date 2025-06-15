June 15 Funniest Person In Louisville contest
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
The Funniest Person In Louisville contest heats up with an opening round show at TEN20 Craft Brewery.
Comics compete to advance to be named Louisville's funniest and the audience helps decide who advances to the semifinals.
Lineup
Zach Brumback
Collin Ruegg
Big Joe
Luke Fitzgerald
Kate Mock Elliott
Cece Laird
Jericho Puckett
Jason Thompson
Bre Fitz
Drew Davis
Special appearance by Lucious Williams.
Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and pizza, tacos and more at TEN20.
For more information call 5027248311.