June 15 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

The Funniest Person In Louisville contest heats up with an opening round show at TEN20 Craft Brewery.

Comics compete to advance to be named Louisville's funniest and the audience helps decide who advances to the semifinals.

Lineup

Zach Brumback

Collin Ruegg

Big Joe

Luke Fitzgerald

Kate Mock Elliott

Cece Laird

Jericho Puckett

Jason Thompson

Bre Fitz

Drew Davis

Special appearance by Lucious Williams.

Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and pizza, tacos and more at TEN20.

For more information call 5027248311.

Info

Comedy
5027248311
