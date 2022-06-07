× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comics from across the region perform

June 16 Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co. on June 16.

This month's standup showcase features Cincinnati comic and writer Mark Chalifoux. Mark has toured the country, and his jokes can be heard on Sirius XM and have been streamed more than a million times n Pandora.

Also on the show:

Leah Rudick, a comic, actor and writer based in Los Angeles, who is a co-creator and co-star of the Web series Made To Order.

Andrew Rudick, a nationally touring stand up comedian, writer and actor out of Cincinnati.

Sixx Sense of Cincinnati, David Williams of Lexington and Donna Watts of Louisville.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Come for a night of laughs, fresh beer and great food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit the Event Website