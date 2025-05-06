June 19 Funniest Person In Louisville contest
Funniest Person In Louisville contest
Join Louisville Laughs on June 19 at Gravely Brewing Co for an opening round of the Funniest Person In Louisville contest.
Comics from across the region compete to go on to the semifinals in hopes of being named Louisville's best.The audience helps decide who advances.
The lineup:
Amateur
Ali Hussein
Jordan Berry
Neriah Romero
Ant
Justin Miller
Whitney McDunn
Semi-Pro
Greg Brown
John Dollar
Janice Barniak
Dan Jackson
Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious tacos and more from Eliana's Honduran Cafe.