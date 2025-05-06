June 19 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Funniest Person In Louisville contest

Join Louisville Laughs on June 19 at Gravely Brewing Co for an opening round of the Funniest Person In Louisville contest.

Comics from across the region compete to go on to the semifinals in hopes of being named Louisville's best.The audience helps decide who advances.

The lineup:

Amateur

Ali Hussein

Jordan Berry

Neriah Romero

Ant

Justin Miller

Whitney McDunn

Semi-Pro

Greg Brown

John Dollar

Janice Barniak

Dan Jackson

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious tacos and more from Eliana's Honduran Cafe.

Info

Comedy
5027248311
