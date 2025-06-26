June 26 Funniest Person In Louisville contest

B-Side Event Space 1076 E. Washington St., Kentucky 4020

The Funniest Person In Louisville continues with an opening round show on June 26 at B Side Event Space above Decade Restaurant in Butchertown.

The audience helps judge which comics advance to the semifinals.

Special guest is 2023 winner Uncool Randy.

Come out for a night of laughs, great drinks and delicious food.

For more information call (502) 724.8311. 

Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
