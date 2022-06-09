× Expand Louisville Laughs Promising new comics showcase their best material

June 9 New Comics Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular New Comics Showcase at the Aloft Louisville Downtown.

This show features several up-and-coming standup comics from the region showcasing their best material. Then we close with Atlanta comic Joe Pettis, who travels the country performing comedy and produces several long-running shows in Atlanta.

Among our newcomers are: Devin Glass, Jesse Johnson, Zach Brumback, Mairead Thomas, Eric Hook, Chico Bambolina, Brandy Norton and Alex Grove.

Tickets are $7.

Come enjoy at fun night of laughter and great food and drinks from the Aloft's Corner bar/restaurant.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit The Event Website