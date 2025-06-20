× Expand Carnegie Center Carnegie Center gallery hop and poster fundraiser

June Gallery Hop and Carnegie Center Fundraiser

June 20th 5-8pm

Make a donation & take home a piece of literary & visual art!

We're offering a curated selection of Cricket Press–designed, hand printed posters from the past 15+ years of the Kentucky Great Writers series. Join us at Gallery Hop on June 20th to choose your favorite!

Join us for the June Gallery Hop as we continue to celebrate Lexington’s 250th anniversary with the Carnegie Center’s exhibition, “The City is Alive.”

You’ll also have the opportunity to make a donation and take home a hand printed Cricket Press poster from the past 15+ years of the Kentucky Great Writers series.

Open from May 16 to June 20 in our Skydome Gallery, “The City is Alive” showcases original works that capture the vibrant, storied history of Lexington — from vibrant event photography and nostalgic promotional posters to any medium that reflects the energy, beauty, and moments that have brought color and community to our home. Through art, we’ll honor the people, places, and shared experiences that keep the spirit of Lexington alive.

Featured artists:

Mercedes Harn

Bryce Oquaye

Femi Oyeniran

frankie sisman

Brian Turner

Mikey Winsor

Bea Van Lanen

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/june-gallery-hop-and-carnegie-fundraiser/

https://www.facebook.com/share/15fbiNdfCX/

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

gallery@carnegiecenterlex.org

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org