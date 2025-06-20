June Gallery Hop and Carnegie Center Fundraiser
Carnegie Center gallery hop and poster fundraiser
June 20th 5-8pm
Make a donation & take home a piece of literary & visual art!
We're offering a curated selection of Cricket Press–designed, hand printed posters from the past 15+ years of the Kentucky Great Writers series. Join us at Gallery Hop on June 20th to choose your favorite!
Join us for the June Gallery Hop as we continue to celebrate Lexington’s 250th anniversary with the Carnegie Center’s exhibition, “The City is Alive.”
Open from May 16 to June 20 in our Skydome Gallery, “The City is Alive” showcases original works that capture the vibrant, storied history of Lexington — from vibrant event photography and nostalgic promotional posters to any medium that reflects the energy, beauty, and moments that have brought color and community to our home. Through art, we’ll honor the people, places, and shared experiences that keep the spirit of Lexington alive.
Featured artists:
Mercedes Harn
Bryce Oquaye
Femi Oyeniran
frankie sisman
Brian Turner
Mikey Winsor
Bea Van Lanen
Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
859-254-4175
gallery@carnegiecenterlex.org
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org