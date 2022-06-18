× Expand Latanya Bridgewater JuneTeenth - An Evening of Elegance

JuneTeenth - An Evening of Elegance

Come celebrate Juneteenth at Swan's Landing on the night of June 18! Dress up and dance the night away. Dinner will be provided with your ticket and there will be historians, raffles, and LOTS of surprises. Tickets are $40.00 per person and RSVP by June 1st by calling 270.469.5337 or 270.299.5244.

For more information, call 270.469.5337