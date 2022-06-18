JuneTeenth - An Evening of Elegance
to
Swan's Landing 2930 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
×
Latanya Bridgewater
JuneTeenth - An Evening of Elegance
JuneTeenth - An Evening of Elegance
Come celebrate Juneteenth at Swan's Landing on the night of June 18! Dress up and dance the night away. Dinner will be provided with your ticket and there will be historians, raffles, and LOTS of surprises. Tickets are $40.00 per person and RSVP by June 1st by calling 270.469.5337 or 270.299.5244.
For more information, call 270.469.5337
Info
Swan's Landing 2930 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Dance, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation