What is Juneteenth? Interactive Performance by Keith McGill - Frankfort

What is Juneteenth? Interactive Performance by Keith McGill

Bring the whole family to join Keith McGill for his original, interactive performance of What is Juneteenth? at Josephine Sculpture Park. McGill will lead youth in a reading and dialogue about the history and meaning of the holiday. You will learn about the origins of the Juneteenth celebration and why it’s important to the history of our country.

What is Juneteenth? Performance Times (register for one)

• 11-11:35 AM

• 12-12:35 PM

• 1-1:35 PM

This event is in partnership with Focus on Race Relations’ Frankfort Juneteenth Celebration. McGill’s performance is a stop in the county-wide scavenger hunt, which kicks off at Lakeview Park at 10AM!

For more information, please call 502-352-7082, ext. 2. or visit www.josephinesculpturepark.org