The 2019 Juneteenth Jubilee will begin at 2nd and Main on the KFC Yum! Center Plaza with a community gathering in remembrance of the thousands of enslaved Africans sold at this site in the 1800s. Grand Marshal Ed Hamilton and the River City Drum Corp will lead participants through Downtown Louisville in a march for freedom to Waterfront Park. At the Lincoln Memorial, sculpted by Hamilton a decade ago, a sunset performance will celebrate freedom, featuring guest speakers reading excerpts of the Emancipation Proclamation embellished by artistic responses from Jason Clayborn and the Atmosphere Changers. Other performances will include the River City Drum Corp, the Lanita Rocknettes, AMPED, and many more.

The public is invited to gather at the KFC Yum! Center Plaza at 7:30 p.m. The celebratory march, a distance of approximately 1 mile, will begin promptly at 8:00 p.m., and the celebration at the Lincoln Memorial will begin at 8:30 p.m. and conclude with a beautiful sunset over the Ohio River.

This first community-wide Juneteenth Jubilee commemorates the final communication of the abolition of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. June 19th is "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" in Kentucky, in honor and reflection of the significant roles that African-Americans have played in the history of the United States. This will be the first annual Juneteenth Jubilee celebration at the Lincoln Memorial at Waterfront Park.

Concessions will be available for purchase during the Lincoln Memorial portion of the event.

For more information visit louisvillewaterfront.com