Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook

Okay, first things first. Junie B. Jones is definitely, positively, 100% NOT a crook. Even if she did take a super-cool pen she found and didn’t turn it in to the lost and found. Finders keepers, losers weepers, right? RIGHT? Based on the beloved books by Barbara Park, find out what happens when our favorite kindergartener learns the difference between what it means to take and what it means to give.

Recommended for ages 4 and up.

$19 adults, $16 children

Sunday, September 17 – 2:00 & 4:30pm

Saturday, September 23 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, September 24 – 2:00 & 4:30pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org