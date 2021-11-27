× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells A Play by Allison Gregory Adapted from the book series by Barbara Park

Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!

A Play by Allison Gregory Adapted from the book series by Barbara Park

It’s me, Junie B. Jones and wowie, wow, wow have I got a story for you! It’s time for the holiday sing-along and normally I would be really excited, but blabbermouth May is trying to ruin it all by tattling on me again. You know what’s worse; I pulled you-know-who as my secret Santa! But wait – this could be the perfect opportunity to give my arch nemesis exactly what she deserves. I just hope Santa doesn’t find out!

Performances:

Family Weekend Performances

Saturday, November 27 – 2:00pm Saturday, December 4 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm* Sunday, December 5 – 2:00pm

*Pay What You Will

School Day Matinees

Monday – Friday, November 29 – December 3 and Monday, December 6 10:00am & 12:00pm

Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells! is recommended for 1st-4th grade Curricular Connections – Holidays, Kindness, Friendship, Caring

Best enjoyed by ages 5 and up!

Performed at the Lexington Opera House

Tickets: $25 Adults, $15 Children

Sponsored by Ball Homes

For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org