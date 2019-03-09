Junior Girl Scout Badge Day: Playing in The Past

Ever wonder what it would have been like to grow up in another time period? Come spend a fun day making and learning what it was like for girls in your chosen era.

- Stations open at 12:00 PM. Complete the activities and participate in the scheduled class session at 1:00 PM to receive with your Playing the Past badge.

- It is not a requirement to book as a group, Scout/chaperone pairs welcome!

- The Playing in the Past Badge is included for Juniors.

$10 per attendee (scout, sibling, required chaperone)

For more info contact Mick Sullivan at (502)753-5660 or the Frazier Museum at fraziermuseum.org