Junior League of Lexington Open House & Info Session

to

Bodley-Bullock House 200 Market Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Thinking about joining the Junior League of Lexington’s 2026 New Member Class?

Come mix, mingle, and learn more at our October Open House & Info Session!

This is the perfect opportunity to:

✨ Connect with current members and hear their stories

✨ Learn how the Junior League empowers women to lead and serve in Central Kentucky

✨ Get the details on our application process, upcoming events, and ways to get involved

We’ll share information in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere—perfect for anyone who wants to make an impact in our community while building leadership skills.

📧 Questions? Email: assistantadmissions@lexjrleague.com

For more information visit lexington.jl.org

