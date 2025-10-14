× Expand Junior League of Lexington Junior League of Lexington Meet & Greet

Junior League of Lexington Open House & Info Session

Thinking about joining the Junior League of Lexington’s 2026 New Member Class?

Come mix, mingle, and learn more at our October Open House & Info Session!

This is the perfect opportunity to:

✨ Connect with current members and hear their stories

✨ Learn how the Junior League empowers women to lead and serve in Central Kentucky

✨ Get the details on our application process, upcoming events, and ways to get involved

We’ll share information in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere—perfect for anyone who wants to make an impact in our community while building leadership skills.

📧 Questions? Email: assistantadmissions@lexjrleague.com

For more information visit lexington.jl.org