Junior League of Lexington Open House & Info Session
to
Bodley-Bullock House 200 Market Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Junior League of Lexington
Junior League of Lexington Open House & Info Session
Thinking about joining the Junior League of Lexington’s 2026 New Member Class?
Come mix, mingle, and learn more at our October Open House & Info Session!
This is the perfect opportunity to:
✨ Connect with current members and hear their stories
✨ Learn how the Junior League empowers women to lead and serve in Central Kentucky
✨ Get the details on our application process, upcoming events, and ways to get involved
We’ll share information in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere—perfect for anyone who wants to make an impact in our community while building leadership skills.
📧 Questions? Email: assistantadmissions@lexjrleague.com
For more information visit lexington.jl.org