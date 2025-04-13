× Expand Junior League of Lexington 2025 Easter Announcement Post - 1 Join us for the Annual Spring Egg Hunt hosted by the Junior League of Lexington! Event details can also be found on the Bodley-Bullock House Facebook page and Instagram!

Junior League of Lexington's Annual Spring Egg Hunt

The Junior League of Lexington presents a festive community-wide celebration as we welcome the spring season! We are inviting our community to the Bodley-Bullock house for light refreshments, crafts for kids, an egg hunt, and an appearance made by the Easter Bunny for photos. You can expect the Easter Bunny to hop his way in at 1 pm and enjoy an egg hunt starting at 2 pm. This event is free to the public.

For more information visit

bodley-bullockhouse.hbportal.co/public/659a4dc138b99100248552e5/1-Welcome