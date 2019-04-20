Junior Ranger Program: Getting to Know Your National Parks!

Last session of the series: April 20 - Preserving What Matters – How the History Center Preserves National Park Service Sites

The National Park System encompasses 417 national park sites in the United States. These sites include parks, battlefields, monuments, seashores, historic sites and recreational sites. They span across more than 84 million acres and extend into the territories to include parks in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam. Such places are protected by the National Park Service because of their importance to our nation. Because the National Park Service is one of the United States’ leading agencies for history and culture, the Oldham County History Center will be offering a series of Junior Ranger programs based on our national parks. Getting to Know Your National Parks! will be offered every third Saturday, January – April from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Through activities and crafts, students will explore the National Park System. They will receive a Junior Ranger Activity Book, get the opportunity to explore the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum, and take a look at artifacts from the history center’s vast collection. They will learn about the National Park Sites that are in Kentucky: Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park, Big South Fork National River and Recreational Area, Camp Nelson National Monument, Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, Ft. Donelson National Battlefield, Mammoth Cave National Park and the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.

The Oldham County History Center has its own connection to the National Park Service. In 2016, the Oldham County Historical Society earned two designations on the National Park Service National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program for the holdings of the J.C. Barnett Library & Archives and the Henry Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation site. As a result of the Network to Freedom designations, the History Center began offering the Junior Ranger Program, an activity-based program which encourages children to join the National Park Service “family” as Junior Rangers. Past programs have focused on the Underground Railroad and Archaeology. This year children will have the chance to learn more about the world around them through Getting to Know Your National Parks!

As part of this program, children will learn the Junior Ranger motto and Junior Ranger Pledge. Upon completion of a series of activities focusing on national parks they will be eligible to receive an official Junior Ranger Badge and certificate. Cost is $5 per child per session and is free for members.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org