Jurassic Jamboree!

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Step back in time for a dino-sized adventure to celebrate Dinovember! Explore our “dinosaur park” by jeep or pedal car, crack open a dino egg fossil, meet and greet dinosaurs, and enjoy other hands-on activities. From 6-7 p.m., Dino Buddies LLC will bring the Age of Dinosaurs to life with baby dinosaur puppets, prehistoric discoveries and lively storytelling! Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).